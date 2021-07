COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teen was shot in the face on Friday according to investigators

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Hoover and Pine streets in Coalinga.

Police said the 14-year-old victim was alert and was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Coalinga Police Department is asking if anyone with any information, to please contact the Police Department at 559-935-1525.