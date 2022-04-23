MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Madera police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead Friday.

Officers were called to an area of Solano Avenue Friday night around 10:20 p.m after receiving reports of a shooting. That’s where they say they found a 19 year old who had been shot.

The unidentified teenager was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives say the incident appears to be gang-related. Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to call Madera police at (559) 675-4220.