REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager on a bicycle has been injured in a crash in Reedley after a truck flipped over the teen, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Officials say around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, calls came into the department about a bicycle versus a truck collision in the area of Springfield and Justine Avenue.

Once on the scene, officers say the vehicle, a white truck, was traveling westbound on Springfield Avenue when the driver sideswiped a parked vehicle, swerved, and over-corrected, which caused him to flip twice and hit the teenager on the bicycle.

The teenager was on a sidewalk when he was hit and was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and further evaluation officials say.

His identity has not been released.

Officers say the driver of the truck was not injured, it’s cooperating with the investigation and officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.