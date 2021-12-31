Teen, woman arrested for shooting at Airbnb house party, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 51-year-old woman in connection to a shooting that took place at an Airbnb in Fresno at the end of November, according to Fresno police officials.

On Nov. 21 just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a home near Vagedes and Olive avenues regarding a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Authorities say she was rushed to a local hospital and was taken into surgery upon arrival. Her condition was not released by police.

Related Content Neighbors, Airbnb spokesperson react to shooting at a rental home in Tower District

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that the home was an Airbnb rental, which was rented out for the weekend by an adult to host a teenager’s birthday party.

According to police, multiple people at the party were drinking alcohol and people not invited to the party had shown up to the Airbnb. An adult who had rented out the Airbnb then began turning people away, officials say.

Police say officers on scene were given information by witnesses that a white Mercedes had circled the block several times before someone from the car shot directly towards the rental home, striking the 15-year-old girl.

Throughout the investigation, authorities say a 16-year-old boy was identified as the shooter and was taken into custody. According to police, he was arrested for assault with a machine gun/assault weapon and other firearm charges.

Officials also say they learned a 51-year-old woman who helped host the party had given the juveniles access to alcohol and had known of firearms that were present at the gathering.

Police say the woman was arrested for child cruelty and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Neither the 16-year-old boy nor the 51-year-old woman has been identified by authorities.