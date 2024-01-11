FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 17-year-old juvenile murder suspect who authorities say is responsible for the recent quadruple homicide in Reedley made his first appearance in front of a judge Thursday afternoon at a detention hearing inside the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says as the teen is over the age of 16, he is eligible to be tried as an adult in the state of California.

At the hearing, the suspect’s lawyer denied all charges against her client.

While our cameras were not permitted inside the hearing, we were able to see the suspect for the first time.

He walked into the courtroom without handcuffs, wore a purple shirt, and had a taller slim build with longer curly hair.

His mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, who bonded out along with her boyfriend 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, after they were arrested for accessory after the fact in the four homicides, was even in attendance along with other members of the family Thursday.

She was captured by our cameras as she left the hearing.

As far as the juvenile’s case, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed a transfer motion to allow a judge to decide whether or not the suspect will be tried as an adult, due to his age.

“Under the law, specifically Welfare and Institutions Code 707, the court has to have a hearing in juvenile court to determine whether a juvenile should be tried as an adult in a serious case such as this,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Mark King, who acted as a legal analyst for us in this case.

King says if this case were to be moved to an adult court, the juvenile would be prosecuted like any other adult accused of committing the crimes.

“They would try him the same way they would try anybody else. It doesn’t matter whether he’s 17. The facts and circumstances are going to be the same, the charges are going to be the same, and they’re not going to show him any mercy because he’s 17 years old,” said King.

King says with California law as it stands, if a juvenile is under the age of 16, like in the Dec. 27 case of the 14-year-old juvenile accused of killing his parents and attempting to kill his sister in Miramonte, they can only be held in custody until they’re 25 within the juvenile system as a ward of the state.

If the Reedley quadruple homicide case is transferred to the Fresno County Superior Court, the teen will face life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty, but he would not be eligible for the death penalty.

If the case is not transferred, it will be similar to the case in Miramonte.

If found guilty in the juvenile system, the 17-year-old would only be held at juvenile hall, not the Fresno County Jail or state prison, until he’s 25 years of age.

At that time, he would be released.

The court has ordered the suspect stay in custody until at least the next hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 15.