Teen survives crash 300ft down Fresno County hillside

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old driver is in the hospital following a crash in a rural section of Fresno County on Tuesday, which turned the car he was driving into a twisted wreck.

According to the CHP, the crash took place around 9:00 a.m. on a two-lane mountain road in the Squaw Valley region.

Officers say the teen, who was not officially identified, was driving faster than the 55 mph speed limit and lost control on a curve. The car went off the side of the road and traveled 300 feet down a hillside before crashing into a tree.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time and sustained moderate to major injuries and was transported to the hospital. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

