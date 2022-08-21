LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Police are looking for several suspects accused of intentionally running over and killing a teenager at a party in Florence early Sunday morning.

According to Shannon Watts of RMG News, a group of more than 150 teenagers was attending the party in a parking lot at E 62nd Street and Avalon Boulevard when a heated argument occurred.

Moments later, the driver of a white sedan ran over a 17-year-old boy and then crashed into a light pole, witnesses said. Then a second vehicle, a black Maserati SUV also ran over the teen, exited the parking lot, reversed over him again, and then drove away.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects remained at large late Sunday morning.