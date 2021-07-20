Teen shot in southeast Fresno, officers search for suspect, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Tuesday that left a teenager wounded, investigators say.

The shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near Grove and Rowell avenues. Police received a call of two people shot, however when officers arrived they found one victim. The victim, a 16-year old male, was taken to an area hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.