SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen in Sanger was shot Friday night, police say.

Police were called around 6:00 p.m. to the 1200 block of Sanger Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male teen with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The teen was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Police have were not able to provide any suspect information and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (559) 875-8522.