VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teen was shot in the ankle during a Saturday evening family gathering in Visalia, police say.

Visalia police say they were called to scene of a shooting Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the family gathering at a home in the area of Divisidero Street and Clinton Avenue when the sound of gunfire was heard. A 13-year-old who was struck in the ankle was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Investigators say they have no reason to believe the child or the family gathering was the intended targets of the shooting. No one has been arrested yet in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Visalia Police at (559) 734-8116.