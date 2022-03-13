PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An unidentified teen who had been shot, died Saturday at a Porterville hospital according to police.

At approximately 7:37 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Porterville Police Department responded to a call of an unidentified 14-year-old boy who had been brought into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The teen was not able to be stabilized, and he died just before 11:00 p.m, according to police.

Detectives have released limited information on the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Ward at (559) 782-7400.