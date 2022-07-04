REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed while riding his bike in Reedley Sunday night, according to Reedley Police officers.

Police say the victim was found on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex with several gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. on 11th street near Myrtle Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was riding a bicycle when he was shot, possibly by a suspect on foot. It is unknown at this time if a vehicle was involved. The teen was transported to a local hospital where he later died.