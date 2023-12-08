TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Mission Oak High School student is receiving praise from the Tulare Police Department for seeing something and saying something, the Tulare Police Department announced.

Police say, that the four simple words “see something say something” can make a difference to someone in need of help.

High school student, Alayana De La Rosa took that literally. Police say when she was on her way to school De La Rosa observed a fellow student who appeared to be in distress.

According to police, the student was planning to end their life after school, De La Rosa reported the incident to Mission Oak Staff.

Police say they were able to work with TUJHS, Psychologists, Hope Horizon Mental Health and Child Welfare Services to provide all available resources to the student in need, ultimately ensuring a safe outcome.

The Tulare Police Department presented a “Challenge Coin” to De La Rosa, they say it’s to show their heartfelt appreciation for her willingness to help someone in need.