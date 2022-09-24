FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young mother and her infant child were shot and killed early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police say their dispatch center received a call around 7:20 a.m. of several shots fired at a house on Fruit Avenue, near Jensen Avenue, from people inside the home.

Officers say when they arrived they found a teenage mother and her infant child, dead, in the same room.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case and will continue to canvass the area, search for additional witnesses, and collect forensic evidence.

Police say it is unclear at this time how many shots were fired into the house.

They also added that other family members were inside at the time, and no one else was struck.

If you have any additional information on this case, you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.