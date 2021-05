FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 19-year-old killed Wednesday night on Highway 180 at Fowler Avenue was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

The man killed was 19-year-old David Cordova Santiago. His city of residence is unknown at this time.

Officers say a car containing three people pulled over and, for unknown reasons, the 19-year-old victim got out and ran into the road. He was then struck by a passing vehicle.

The CHP’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.