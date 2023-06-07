MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old boy received major injuries after crashing into an oak tree in Mariposa County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they responded to the crash site at around 7:30 p.m., in the area of Darrah Road west of Deer Springs Road.

Investigators say the 18-year-old was driving his Ford west on Darrah Road west of Deer Springs Road. The driver was negotiating a curve when he caused his vehicle to drift onto the right shoulder before steering to the right and back onto the roadway.

The vehicle began to rotate, crossed into the opposing traffic lane, traveled off the road and down the descending south/left shoulder, and collided with an oak tree.

According to CHP, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Mariposa County Schools says released the following statement, confirming that the victim was a student at Mariposa County High School.

Dear Families, Staff, and Community Good evening. It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge we have been informed by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office that the fatality in the car accident this evening in Mariposa County was a student member of our MCHS family. We are grieving with you, and want to make sure you know that we will have counselors on campus tomorrow for anyone that needs extra support. Please hug your loved ones tight and check on each other tonight. Mariposa County Schools

The other occupant of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, was pinned in and was extricated by the fire services. The passenger was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital with major injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.