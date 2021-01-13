Teen killed in Hwy 180 crash identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed in a two-car crash on a Fresno County stretch of Highway 180 was identified Wednesday by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jose Castellanos Gomez of Coalinga.

According to the CHP, the crash took place Monday afternoon near Blythe Avenue. A sedan moved into the path of a semi-truck – and the two collided head-on.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured; Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.