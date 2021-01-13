Teen killed in Hwy 180 crash identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teen killed in Hwy 180 crash identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed in a two-car crash on a Fresno County stretch of Highway 180 was identified Wednesday by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jose Castellanos Gomez of Coalinga.

According to the CHP, the crash took place Monday afternoon near Blythe Avenue. A sedan moved into the path of a semi-truck – and the two collided head-on.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured; Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com