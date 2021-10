FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fresno County over the weekend was identified by the Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officials say 18-year-old Kindra McAfee of Kerman was the person killed on Saturday afternoon when CHP says she collided with an SUV in the area of Jensen and Sycamore avenues. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there is nothing to suggest drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.