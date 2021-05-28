Teen killed in apartment shooting identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno Police Department have identified the teen killed in a Fresno apartment shooting Thursday.

Kyrin Wright, 19, was shot and killed around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Parc Grove Commons Apartments in the area of N. Fresno Street and E. Berkeley Avenue.

Photo of Kyrin Wright, 19, provided by the Fresno Police Department

According to police, Wright was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Investigators say an unknown suspect fired multiple times at Wright. The suspect, only identified as a male wearing all black clothing, fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact homicide detective M. Romero at (559) 621- 2451 or detective C. Franks at (559) 621-2427 citing Fresno PD Case# 21028547.