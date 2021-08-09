Teen identified as suspect in weekend DUI crash that killed one in Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the suspect in a crash that killed one person and injured three others in Fresno Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Malakeh Jaber, 19 of Fresno. She faces multiple charges including DUI causing injury or death and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Jaber’s bail was set at $167,000 and according to Sheriff’s deputies, she posted bond Sunday and was released from jail. She will be in court on Oct. 12.

Around 11:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Chestnut and Herndon avenues for reports of a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found several passengers ejected from an overturned vehicle.

Four people were transported to the hospital and one later died due to their injuries from the accident, police say.