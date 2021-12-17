Teen hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teen has been hospitalized after being shot in the chest Friday morning in Visalia.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Visalia Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance at the Riverway Sports Complex in Visalia.

Investigators believe a fight between two people lead to an unidentified 16-year-old being shot in the chest. The victim transported himself to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No suspect information was available at the time of the release.

