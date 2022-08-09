VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Tulare County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says they responded to Highway 198 west of Road 180 for a crash around 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived they say a 51-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 198, approaching Road 180.

When for an unknown reason CHP says an 18-year-old was apparently standing in the fast lane of Highway 198 when he was struck and killed.

The driver stopped a short distance away and had minor injuries from the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash at this time, according to CHP.