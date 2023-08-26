FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a teen driver Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. they responded to First Street and Bullard Avenue for a car that had hit a pedestrian. When they arrived they found a man in his 70s on the ground.

During their investigation officers learned a teen driver was westbound on Bullard Avenue making a northbound turn onto First Street. As the driver proceeded into the intersection, they collided with a pedestrian.

Officials say the man, believed to be unhoused, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the teen was in possession of a permit and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident to determine who was at fault.