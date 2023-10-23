TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen from Tipton died after a high-speed crash early Sunday morning in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says officers were called to the area of Avenue 152 west of Road 176 around 1:00 a.m.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2020 Honda Accord eastbound on Avenue 152 west of Road 176 at a high rate of speed.

For unknown reasons, officials say the teen allowed the vehicle to travel off the roadway and crashed into a pistachio grove. Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and died at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash, CHP says.