FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis teenager was killed after an early Wednesday morning crash in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. at North and Temperance avenues after two vehicles collided after one failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officers say the 19-year-old rear passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected after the vehicle he was in overturned.

The teen died at the scene and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to CHP.