MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager died after he was pulled from the water at a local lake on Saturday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:45 p.m., deputies were called out to the Falls Beach area at Bass Lake after it was reported that a 17-year-old boy had gone underwater and never resurfaced.

As rescue crews arrived, they began searching for the teen until he was found at 8:30 p.m. and removed from the water.

First responders started performing life-saving efforts on the teen before he was flown by helicopter to a local hospital.

On Sunday, sheriff’s officials announced that the teen had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details about the incident have been provided by authorities at this time.