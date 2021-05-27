Teen dead after shooting at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Fresno on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the incident was reported shortly after 8:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of N. Fresno Street and E. Berkeley Avenue.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim was found in a playground at the apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Detectives do not believe the incident is gang-related. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.