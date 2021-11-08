Teen dead after high-speed crash in northeast Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno police officers are investigating a fatal crash after two cars collided at a high rate of speed in northeast Fresno Monday morning, according to investigators.

The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Shaw and Millbrook avenues.

Officers said they found a car that had collided with a tree on the south side of Shaw Avenue at Seventh Street. The second car was found in the eastbound lanes of Shaw Avenue at Ninth Street.

One of the drivers, identified as an 18-year-old, died at the scene. The other driver, identified as a 29-year-old man, was uninjured and cooperative according to officers.

Witnesses said both vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Shaw Avenue from First Street, according to investigators. As the two vehicles approached Millbrook Avenue, a third vehicle pulled out in front of them from the south side of Shaw Avenue, officers said.

The third vehicle caused both vehicles to swerve and collide with each other, then spin out of control according to investigators. One of the vehicles collided with a tree at Seventh Street and the other stopped in the roadway at Ninth Street.

The third vehicle did not stop, according to police.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact officials from the Fresno Police Department by calling (559) 621-7000.