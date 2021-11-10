Teen cut by homeless man during argument in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A teenager was cut in the leg during a fight with a homeless man on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to Fulton and Merced streets regarding a stabbing victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male who appeared to have suffered a cut to his lower right leg.

Witnesses pointed officers in the direction of a homeless man in his 30s nearby, who police say was positively identified as the suspect who cut the teen.

While investigating, officers say they learned there was some type of verbal argument between the teen and the man prior to the stabbing.

At some point, police say the argument escalated to a physical fight, and the teen was cut by the suspect.

Officers say a friend of the teen intervened in the fight, causing some superficial injuries to the suspect’s head.

Both the teen and the suspect were taken to local hospitals to have their injuries treated.

Police say the suspect will be booked into the Fresno County Jail once he is released from the hospital.