FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child and a teenager were rushed to a local hospital after they were pulled from a pond on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Around 12:40 p.m., firefighters and deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the Fort Washington Beach Campground near Friant and Rice roads for a water rescue.

When firefighters arrived, they learned that an 8-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man had both gone underwater and never resurfaced.

Crews spent an hour searching for the two victims before they were found tangled in grass that was about 15 feet tall at the bottom of the pond. Murky water caused poor visibility and crews could only see about two feet underwater while searching.

Firefighters say they believe the grass got wrapped around both victims’ legs as they were swimming, pulling them underwater.

Officials say both victims were not breathing when they were rushed to a local hospital, where their conditions are currently unknown.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.