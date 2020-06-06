Teen burglary suspects who police say taunted them on social media arrested on new charges

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Teen burglary suspects who allegedly taunted Clovis Police on social media after being released on zero-dollar bail – have been arrested again on new charges, including looting.

Clovis Police say three teens were first arrested three weeks ago for stealing approximately $14,000 in clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The three were then released – and two of them reportedly took to social media to taunt the police.

Since then, officers say they’ve added charges and arrested the trio again this week. They were identified as 19-year-old Schirell Cummings, 18-year-old Michael Ivory, and a 16-year-old juvenile who is not being named for legal reasons, all from Fresno.





“We can charge a looting charge, there is no zero-dollar bail for that. we also added a grand theft, along with basically an organized retail theft charge as well,” said Lt. Jim Munro.

Charges of looting can be applied when a theft takes place during an established state of emergency, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Clovis Police say they worked with Fresno Police to connect the suspects to three additional crimes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.