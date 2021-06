LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Lemoore teen was arrested Thursday after police say they found an illegal gun and marijuana for sales purposes in his apartment.

On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., police served a search warrant on an apartment in the 300 block of Cinnamon Drive in Lemoore. Investigators say they found evidence of marijuana sales and an illegal semi-automatic weapon.

Police arrested Montreal Hemphill, 19, and he was booked into the Kings County Jail on gun and drug charges.