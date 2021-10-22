Teen arrested on suspicion of stabbing, killing man who was later found in a Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for the death of Sergio Bonboster, 20, after he was found dead in a dry canal bed, according to Fresno police officers.

Police said around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 officers responded to the area of Hughes and Emerson Avenues for a report of a body in a nearby canal that reportedly appeared to have been dead for a couple of days.

After an autopsy, police said Bonboster was stabbed multiple times in the upper body. Investigators ruled the case to be a homicide.

Homicide detectives said that Bonboster lived with a man in the area where his body was found. On Wednesday homicide detectives and members of the Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team served a search warrant at the home.

Police said evidence located during the search warrant led to the questioning of Bonboster’s roommate and the roommate’s girlfriend.

During the interviews, police say it was revealed that the victim and the roommate, Lawrence Madrid, 20, were involved in a physical disturbance at their home.

Photo of Lawrence Madrid provided by the Fresno Police Department

During that disturbance, authorities say Madrid’s girlfriend stabbed Bonboster with a knife. Homicide detectives arrested the teen suspect and she was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges relating to the death of Bonboster.

Madrid was also arrested as an accessory and was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.