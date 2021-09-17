Teen arrested for vandalizing Tulare County school bathroom as part of TikTok trend, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested a 15-year-old student for vandalizing school property after participating in a TikTok trend, according to Tulare County Sheriff officials.

Deputies say over the past week the Cutler-Orosi Joint Union School District has had several incidents of vandalism to school property at Orosi High School, El Monte Middle School, and the Orosi Sports Complex.

According to officials, these incidents have specifically targeted restroom areas and drinking faucets.

Detectives on the case say several students were being investigated as potential subjects responsible for the vandalism.

Authorities say the vandalism appeared to be related to a social media TikTok trend encouraging kids to vandalize school bathrooms.

On Thursday, deputies say a 15-year-old female student was arrested for her involvement in the vandalism.

Tulare County Sheriff officials say they want students and parents to be aware of these types of social media dangers if students take part in them, “Their actions will be treated as criminal activity and they will face consequences.”

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Burciaga at 1-800-808-0488.

Those wanting to share information can also leave anonymous tips at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.