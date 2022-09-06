VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing and shooting the victim Tuesday morning, according to Visalia Police officers.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were called to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting.

Officers say the teen suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot him in the leg, and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.

While detectives were still investigating, Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

During the stop, a 16-year-old juvenile suspect fled from the vehicle and discarded a loaded firearm.

The suspect was located a short time later and was taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm. This incident is still under investigation.