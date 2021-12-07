Teen arrested for homicide at Stevinson Bar

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO | A Merced County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

STEVINSON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of the homicide of Ricardo Moran who was apparently shot and killed at a Stevinson bar Saturday night, according to Merced County deputies.

Authorities said they found Ricardo Moran, 21, dead when they arrived for a report of a shooting at the Stevinson Bar and Grill in Stevinson around 11:33 p.m.

Deputies said about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau served a search warrant in the Livingston area. 

The teen is being booked into Merced County juvenile hall on charges of homicide.

If anyone has any information please contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss