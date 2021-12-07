Teen arrested for homicide at Stevinson Bar

STEVINSON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of the homicide of Ricardo Moran who was apparently shot and killed at a Stevinson bar Saturday night, according to Merced County deputies.

Authorities said they found Ricardo Moran, 21, dead when they arrived for a report of a shooting at the Stevinson Bar and Grill in Stevinson around 11:33 p.m.

Deputies said about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau served a search warrant in the Livingston area.

The teen is being booked into Merced County juvenile hall on charges of homicide.

If anyone has any information please contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.