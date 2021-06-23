Teen arrested for firearm after running from police, authorities say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit in Visalia on Tuesday afternoon.

Visalia Police officials say officers attempted to stop Carlos Castaneda-Arellano, 19, in the area of Second and Pearl streets for a license plate violation but ended up in pursuit to catch the teen after he failed to stop.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Castaneda ran from his vehicle after crashing into a tree near Encina Street and Oak Avenue.

Police say they caught Castaneda a few blocks away and found a firearm inside his vehicle.

Castaneda was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for multiple charges including; felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammo and resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer according to the Visalia Police Department.