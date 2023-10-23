(FOX40.COM) — A teenager who was arrested at the Big Fresno Fair on the event’s final day was wanted for suspected human trafficking of a minor in Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department.

The 16-year-old male was seen at the Big Fresno Fair on October 15 by officers who were aware that he had a warrant for his arrest in connection with human trafficking of a minor by force, pimping and pandering.

The teen was taken into custody without any incident and Fresno Police contacted the Turlock Investigator in charge of the case who later took custody of the teen. On October 16, he was booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

Officers say they were made aware of the suspect’s involvement with human trafficking due to another active investigation. The age of the suspect was not officially released.