REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Reedley arrested a teen Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one person injured last week.

Police said they were called around 5:43 p.m. on March 2 to the area of 12th and D streets for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After further investigation, police said they were able to identify Braulio Vega, 18 of Reedley, as the suspect.

Police said they found Vega in a hotel on Tuesday. Vega attempted to run from officers but was caught a short time later, investigators say.

Police searched the area and say they found a shotgun that may have been used in the initial assault.

Vega has been booked for charges of assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.