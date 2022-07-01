Photo of 18-year-old Aiden Siebert of Clovis provided by the Clovis Police Department.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of a teen suspect wanted in a shooting at the Sierra Vista Mall Tuesday.

Officers say they arrested 18-year-old Aiden Siebert of Clovis without incident Thursday night.

Investigators say they first responded to the Sierra Vista Mall just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a shooting. They say two small groups of juveniles and young adults were having a verbal confrontation outside of the mall, a juvenile was then shot in the leg.

Siebert was arrested during a traffic stop, and police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded privately manufactured 9mm handgun with no serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”. According to police the gun also had an illegal high-capacity magazine.

Siebert was booked into Fresno County Jail for assault with a firearm and charges related to the illegal ghost gun and high-capacity magazine.