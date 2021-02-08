Teen and younger brother missing from Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department is looking for a missing teen and his younger brother who went missing Monday afternoon.

Officers are looking for Noah Falcon, 13, and Joshua Falcon, 11. They were last seen on Sunday at about 6:00 p.m. riding their skateboard and scooter in front of their central Fresno residence.

Noah is 5’9″ and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Jordan jacket, white and blue

jeans, white shoes, and riding a grey skateboard.

Joshua is 4’8” and weighs 90 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, red and

black high-top Nikes, and riding a blue razor scooter.

Investigators say the boys are known to hang out in the Parkway area.

If you have any informations on the boys’ whereabouts, contact Det. Braden McFarland at (559)621-2457 or Det. Antonia Route (559) 621-2111.