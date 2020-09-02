Team of climbers help Fresno teacher with muscular dystrophy climb part of Yosemite’s El Capitan

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno teacher and his group of friends are proving that a disability doesn’t need to stop one from reaching their goals. In Shue Vang’s case, it was scaling part of Yosemite’s El Capitan.

Vang is a Fresno teacher and has muscular dystrophy.

He met Calvin Kim, a dentist from Washington, during an F5 challenge about a year ago. Kim is the director of F5 Challenge, a faith-based non-profit that promotes fitness, health, and the outdoors.

“I go hiking all the time; it’s something I love to do, and we take that stuff for granted. I mean we take for granted just getting out of bed,” Kim said. “I was thinking ‘you know what? What would be an epic rock climb?’ And the most epic climb in the world would be El Capitan.”

Vang said climbing El Capitan was one of his goals.

“When he asked me to do El Cap, I told him, ‘Hey you know I’ve never been up a rock before, so sure, let’s go for it.’ I didn’t really think twice because it’s always been a dream of mine,” he said.

His dream became a reality on Aug. 23. Kim and his team used a rescue ascender to carry Vang up the rock.

Vang said they went up about 400 to 500 feet.

“It was amazing. The views were breathtaking. You’re kind of in a moment of awe, being able to get up so high and seeing Yosemite Valley in a different viewpoint, it was just beautiful,” Vang said.

Kim said the experience highlights the power of teamwork and positivity.

“This is something we get to do all the time. We just take this for granted and we love a good adventure, but there’s nothing else like helping someone else achieve their dreams and their goals,” Kim said.

And while Vang said he’s faced many challenges in his life, he hopes his experience can serve as an example for others.

“There’s everyday challenges for people that have physical impairments. Being a teacher, all my students see my struggles every day, when I get around class and stuff. And I just hope to inspire others to really go for their dreams. Never give up,” Vang said.

“I just hope that people just realize that life takes many turns, throws many curveballs at you, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on those childhood hopes and dreams,” he added.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.