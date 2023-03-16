MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District is holding a first-teacher job fair event Saturday.

Madera Unified says the job fair will run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1902 Howard Rd., Madera.

MUSD says they are looking to hire highly qualified individuals whose mission is to help students reach their full potential.

During the event, MUSD says candidates will have the possibility to interview on location. Those interested in attending the MUSD teacher job fair are asked to bring their resumes and teaching credentials.

To register for this upcoming job fair event, visit their website.