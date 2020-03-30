Teachers & staff creating videos for their students at Tarpey Elem. spreading comfort and continuity

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Schools across the Valley are coming up with creative ways to stay connected with students.

At Tarpey elementary school in Clovis teachers and staff are sending students a weekly video.

Principal Tachua Vue says the idea behind the videos is to spread comfort and continuity for students while also having a little fun.

They release a video each Friday to let students know their second family is thinking about them and still there to provide social and emotional support during the break.

“We miss them and we are constantly thinking of them but we want them to be safe and healthy and we will continue on learning even with everything going on and we wish them the best and cant wait to see them,” Vue said.

Vue says teachers at Tarpey Elementary are using technology to connect and check-in with students whether it be a phone call, zoom chat or through online lessons.

And a special video is planned for this upcoming Friday to send the kids off for spring break.



