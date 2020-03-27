Breaking News
COVID-19 death reported in Madera County – first in the Central Valley

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Teachers and staff at Bakman Elementary making sure students don’t feel forgotten

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Teachers and staff at Bakman Elementary School in Fresno had a vehicle parade through student’s neighborhoods on Thursday morning.

They’re trying to make sure the kids know they are not forgotten during the coronavirus crisis.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Educators know how hard it’s been for their students not be able to go school because of the ‘stay at home’ orders so they decided to take school to them.

“We miss them terribly I think this whole situation has really helped us all realize that we take things for granted and how much we really enjoy what we do and enjoy our families, kids and community and we can’t wait to get back,” said Melissa Jones, principal at Bakman.

One by one, cars decked out with signs and balloons paraded through neighborhoods. Faculty members were waving hello and letting students know how much they are missed.

“It’s nice to know that they care about their students and are willing to do something like that and go through the whole neighborhood literally from here down that way and up to sunnyside cause there is kids all over,” said parent Velvet Gutierrez.

While it might have been a couple of waves and honks, this gesture meant the world to kids being kept from the friends and teachers.

“I am so happy to see them all, and I missed them so much I really want to go back so I want to go back to school program so I can see all of them,” said student Freddie Campbell.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.