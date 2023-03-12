TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents not to panic, but to be prepared Sunday afternoon after water from the Tule River reached the spillway.

As anticipated, the water has reached the Schafer Dam Spillway causing the flow to increase and deputies say they are keeping a close eye on the Tule River and water levels below Lake Success.

As authorities monitor the situation, they are asking the public to avoid the area and waterways. They urge as of right now the water levels are safe and the spillway is doing what it was designed to do.

Sheriff Boudreaux says the Evacuation Warning issued means residents should prepare to leave if the water level reaches a point where it is no longer safe.