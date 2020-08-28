TCSO: Mandatory evacuations for communities impacted by Castle Fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A mandatory evacuation order has been placed for communities that are being impacted by Castle Fire in Tulare County Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The mandatory evacuations have been placed for the area in Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, and for those in between.

Officials say a temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium at Gate 2 for evacuees that need somewhere to go.

The areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.

