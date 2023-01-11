TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia.
On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana.
Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say Franco is schizophrenic and bipolar with the mental capacity of an 11-year-old.
Anyone with information on Franco’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.