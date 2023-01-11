TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia.

On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana.

Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Franco is schizophrenic and bipolar with the mental capacity of an 11-year-old.

Anyone with information on Franco’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.