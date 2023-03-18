TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The evacuation order has been reduced to a warning Saturday evening for Porterville residents near the Tule River below the Schafer Dam, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say as a result of water levels dropping in the river, an evacuation warning has been set for everyone in the area from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146, to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.

Sheriff Boudreaux urges the public that while the order was reduced to a warning, people should still be ready to leave if conditions get worse. People are asked to avoid river areas and waterways.

For any updates regarding major events, including storms and flooding, the public can visit the Tulare County Emergencies website.