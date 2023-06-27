VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies released details on Tuesday regarding the death of Robert Perry, San Joaquin Valley College co-founder, who was found dead in a Visalia canal.

Deputies say the Coroner’s Office determined 84-year-old Robert Perry died of natural causes after he had a cardiac episode and then fell into the water.

Authorities say they were called just before 7:15 p.m. on Sunday to an irrigation canal east of Road 124, between Avenue 328 and Avenue 352, north of Visalia, for a body located in a canal full of water.

The body was later identified as 84-year-old Robert Perry, who was the co-founder of the San Joaquin Valley College.

Robert was a remarkable individual whose pioneering spirit and unwavering dedication to education transformed countless lives. His commitment to providing accessible and quality education to students from diverse backgrounds was a positive force for change in the central valley and beyond. Ryan C. Smith San Joaquin Valley College.

Perry leaves behind Shirley Perry, his wife of more than 60 years and co-founder of San Joaquin Valley College. They founded the college in 1997 and have been under the operation of their two sons since 1995.