VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies released details on Tuesday regarding the death of Robert Perry, San Joaquin Valley College co-founder, who was found dead in a Visalia canal.
Deputies say the Coroner’s Office determined 84-year-old Robert Perry died of natural causes after he had a cardiac episode and then fell into the water.
Authorities say they were called just before 7:15 p.m. on Sunday to an irrigation canal east of Road 124, between Avenue 328 and Avenue 352, north of Visalia, for a body located in a canal full of water.
The body was later identified as 84-year-old Robert Perry, who was the co-founder of the San Joaquin Valley College.
Robert was a remarkable individual whose pioneering spirit and unwavering dedication to education transformed countless lives. His commitment to providing accessible and quality education to students from diverse backgrounds was a positive force for change in the central valley and beyond.Ryan C. Smith San Joaquin Valley College.
Perry leaves behind Shirley Perry, his wife of more than 60 years and co-founder of San Joaquin Valley College. They founded the college in 1997 and have been under the operation of their two sons since 1995.